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Olean

Free After-School Program for Grades 3–8

2 days ago
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The After School Recreation program runs on all school days from 3:00–5:30 PM at the John J. Ash Community Center, 112 North Barry Street, for students in grades 3–8. All activities in this program are free of charge.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Olean Youth Recreation

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