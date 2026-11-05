November Learn to Skate Classes in Olean

Olean Youth Recreation will hold a November Learn to Skate program at the William O. Smith Recreation Center from 12:00 PM–1:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, Saturday, November 14, and Saturday, November 21. The cost is $30.00 for three lessons. For more information or to pre-register, call the ice rink at 716-373-RINK (7465).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Olean Youth Recreation