🏥 Olean NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hospital Roles Hiring Now

Olean’s hospital scene is busy right now, with several front-line and support roles open. If you want steady hours and a clear way to grow in healthcare, these are worth a look.

Employer: Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean General Hospital)

Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean General Hospital) Location: Olean, NY (Olean OSC, Urology)

(Olean OSC, Urology) Type: Full-time , days 8a–4p , no weekends/holidays, onsite

, days , no weekends/holidays, onsite Pay: $16.54 – $22.74/hour (bi-weekly pay)

Work closely with a physician in a urology practice, handling direct patient care and office tasks. Great fit if you have 1–2 years in a medical office and want regular weekday hours.

Employer: Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean General Hospital)

Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean General Hospital) Location: Olean, NY

Type: Part-time, benefit-eligible , nights 7p–7a , weekends/holidays required, onsite

, nights , weekends/holidays required, onsite Pay: $44.82 – $61.01/hour (bi-weekly pay)

RN role floating through critical care areas, providing leadership and bedside care across units. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of nursing experience and like variety and higher night-shift pay.

Employer: Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean General Hospital)

Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean General Hospital) Location: Olean, NY

Type: Full-time , variable 5–1 shift, weekends/holidays required, onsite

, variable shift, weekends/holidays required, onsite Pay: $18.23 – $25.07/hour (bi-weekly pay)

Draw blood, handle lab specimens, and support the clinical lab team. Good match if you have a year of phlebotomy experience in a hospital or lab and want stable hours in a core hospital department.

Employer: Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean General Hospital)

Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean General Hospital) Location: Olean, NY

Type: Part-time, benefit-eligible , 7a–3p with rotation, weekends/holidays required, onsite

, with rotation, weekends/holidays required, onsite Pay: $16.00 – $20.63/hour (bi-weekly pay)

Front-desk style role handling pre-registration, insurance checks, and patient paperwork. Great if you’re organized, like talking with people, and have data entry or insurance experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.