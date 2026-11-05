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Old Bridge Township

Emergency Sewer Repair on Phillips Drive

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPs8I_1GobLa0a00

Old Bridge Township is conducting an emergency sanitary sewer repair on Phillips Drive. Drivers and nearby residents should expect work activity and possible traffic impacts in this area. More information: https://t.co/jaetXet4HR

This content is adapted from materials provided by Old Bridge Township

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