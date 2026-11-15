Olathe is busy with insurance and Medicare sales roles right now, especially for folks who like meeting people and growing a book of business.

Here are a few solid options if you’re good with conversations and follow-through.

Employer: Humana

Humana Location: Olathe, KS (Kansas City metro, field-based)

(Kansas City metro, field-based) Salary: $31,800 – $123,800 per year (base + commission)

(base + commission) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Field role selling Medicare Advantage and supplemental plans through community events, in-home visits, and grassroots marketing. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help) and paid licensing/training if you need to get your health license.

Employer: Victor Kim - State Farm Insurance Agent

Location: Olathe, KS

Salary: $30,000 – $50,000 per year (salary + commission/bonus)

(salary + commission/bonus) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of customer service and sales—you’ll handle policy questions, billing, and coverage reviews while growing the agency through value-based conversations. Offers 401(k), health benefits, PTO, and clear growth potential inside the agency.

Employer: Victor Kim - State Farm Insurance Agent

Location: Olathe, KS

Salary: Not listed (salary + commission/bonus)

Not listed (salary + commission/bonus) Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: More sales-focused role building relationships and hitting marketing goals for auto, home, and life insurance. Good fit if you like flexible hours, team support, and already have (or can quickly get) your insurance licenses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—talking with the hiring manager can open doors you don’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.