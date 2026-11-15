Olathe has some solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like building teams and driving change. Here are a few standout management jobs worth a look.

Employer: Heritage Avonlea of Olathe

Heritage Avonlea of Olathe Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus + sign-on bonus (per listing)

Lead a 51-bed assisted living facility, overseeing staff, budgets, safety, and resident care. You’ll need a Kansas Adult Care Home or Nursing Home Administrator license and at least 2 years’ leadership experience in assisted living. Strong benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: TVH

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the people side of global digital transformation using frameworks like ADKAR. This role leads change strategy, stakeholder engagement, communications, and training across regions. Perks include medical, dental, vision, onsite health clinic, preschool, restaurant, gym, and strong 401(k) match, plus lots of professional development.

Employer: Garmin

Location: Olathe, KS (Greater Kansas City HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the strategy and operations for Garmin’s open-source wiki and documentation systems. You’ll drive cross-team programs, set content standards, and mentor other program managers. Requires a Bachelor’s in Engineering or Management and 9+ years in technical or program/product management with end-to-end software delivery experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles posted, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.