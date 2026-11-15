undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Olathe Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Olathe’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like hands-on jobs. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.
Experienced Automotive Window Tint, PPF & Vinyl Wrap Installer
- Employer: Custom Audio Creation / TNS Autosports
- Location: Olathe, KS (750 N Rogers Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $67,000 – $102,000 per year
- Benefits: Health insurance, employee discount
High-end shop working on daily drivers, luxury, and custom cars. They want experienced tinters and wrap/PPF installers who care about clean, detailed work, with room to grow into a lead role as the department expands.
General Labor | WEEKLY PAY
- Employer: National Star Services
- Location: Olathe, KS 66061
- Type: Full-time (plus part-time weekend option)
- Pay: $17.50 per hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Full-time 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM (one weekday off + Sat or Sun off); Part-time Sat–Sun 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Hands-on warehouse-style work: sorting cardboard, tagging products, loading/unloading, and building pallets. Good fit if you can lift 40+ lbs, want steady hours, and like getting paid every week.
Plumber Technician
- Employer: Garrison Plumbing – Garrison Services Division
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.00 – $36.00 per hour + commission
- Benefits: Paid health insurance, 401(k), company truck, fuel card, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, tools provided
Service tech role for someone with 3+ years of residential/commercial plumbing experience and strong customer skills. You’ll run calls in your own work vehicle, with solid benefits and some weekend emergency work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often update roles or add new ones.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.