Olathe’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like hands-on jobs. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Custom Audio Creation / TNS Autosports

Custom Audio Creation / Location: Olathe, KS (750 N Rogers Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $67,000 – $102,000 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, employee discount

High-end shop working on daily drivers, luxury, and custom cars. They want experienced tinters and wrap/PPF installers who care about clean, detailed work, with room to grow into a lead role as the department expands.

Employer: National Star Services

National Star Services Location: Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time (plus part-time weekend option)

Pay: $17.50 per hour, weekly pay

Schedule: Full-time 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM (one weekday off + Sat or Sun off); Part-time Sat–Sun 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Hands-on warehouse-style work: sorting cardboard, tagging products, loading/unloading, and building pallets. Good fit if you can lift 40+ lbs, want steady hours, and like getting paid every week.

Employer: Garrison Plumbing – Garrison Services Division

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week)

Pay: $25.00 – $36.00 per hour + commission

Benefits: Paid health insurance, 401(k), company truck, fuel card, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, tools provided

Service tech role for someone with 3+ years of residential/commercial plumbing experience and strong customer skills. You’ll run calls in your own work vehicle, with solid benefits and some weekend emergency work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often update roles or add new ones.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.