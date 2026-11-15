Olathe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to hands-on bedside care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in Olathe, KS.

Employer: SelectQuote Insurance Services (SelectRX)

SelectQuote Insurance Services (SelectRX) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time , evening shift

, evening shift Pay: $23.00–$28.00/hour

Lead techs and pharmacists on a high-tech pharmacy production floor, keeping workflow smooth and prescriptions moving. Good fit if you’re a KS-registered, nationally certified pharmacy tech who likes leadership, structure, and clear career progression.

Employer: Olathe Health – Olathe Hospital

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

High-impact CRNA leadership role that blends clinical practice with operations, quality, and education. You’ll support daily OR workflow, mentor CRNAs and SRNAs, and help drive safety, Joint Commission readiness, and anesthesia best practices.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, weekends only

Ideal if you want full-time hours packed into weekends. Provide patient-centered nursing care, build and adjust care plans, and keep documentation tight in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

ER role for nurses who thrive under pressure. You’ll handle triage, assessments, meds, IVs, and rapid interventions while working closely with a multidisciplinary team in a high-acuity environment.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Specialized OR position for RNs with cardiac and vascular surgery experience. You’ll circulate and scrub, manage CVOR equipment, interpret hemodynamics, and support surgeons and anesthesia for complex cases.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Hoeger House

Location: 20911 W 153rd St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts (36 hrs/week)

Pay: $24–$36/hour

Serve seniors in a nonprofit long-term care setting with strong benefits and night/weekend differentials. Great if you want stable night shifts, a mission-driven employer, and room to grow.

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time (~21 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour

Part-time role doing microchanneling and esthetic laser (when qualified) in a clinical-style setting. Good for licensed estheticians who like client education, EMR charting, and a flexible schedule with some tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.