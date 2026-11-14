Olathe has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of care teams. These roles are hands-on and people-focused, with room to grow.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy in homes and clinics. You’ll follow treatment plans, track progress, and get ongoing training while supporting kids’ communication, social, and daily living skills.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clinical Pastoral Education role where you provide spiritual and emotional support to patients, families, and staff. Good fit if you want to grow your pastoral care skills while working closely with a healthcare team.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Cedar Lake Village

Location: 15325 S Lone Elm Rd, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Part-time (about 24 hrs/week, day shift)

Salary Range: $14.50 – $22.50/hour

Help plan and run fun, meaningful activities for seniors in assisted living and memory care. This not-for-profit offers shift differentials, education help, and benefits for eligible staff while you support residents’ quality of life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.