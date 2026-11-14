Olathe has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desk to light reception work and aerospace admin support. Good options if you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: SERC Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

SERC Physical Therapy (Upstream Rehabilitation) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a physical therapy clinic where you greet patients, schedule visits, verify insurance, and handle payments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 3 weeks PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) + match, and a paid charity day, ideal if you want steady hours in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Orizon Aerostructures

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office support role in aerospace where you help managers with meetings, travel, files, visitors, phones, and mail, plus light help with accounts payable/receivable. Good fit if you like variety in your day and don’t mind juggling calendars, calls, and basic finance tasks.

Employer: This & That Olathe (HiBid auctions)

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time (about 6 hours/week)

Schedule: Wed 4–6 pm; Sat 10 am–1 pm

Pay: $15.00/hour

Very light, set-schedule role greeting auction customers, logging small sales, messaging buyers, and doing simple cleaning and packing. Great if you want a tiny side gig with predictable hours and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.