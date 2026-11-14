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🚌 Olathe Transportation Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings
Olathe has some solid transportation gigs right now, from turning wrenches to hitting the road. If you like working with your hands or being out on delivery, these are worth a look.
Fleet Maintenance Technician Class A (Internship)
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Supply
- Location: Olathe, KS (16521 S. Erickson St)
- Type: Internship
- Salary: Not listed
Work on state-of-the-art tractors, trailers, and refrigeration units that keep Chick-fil-A restaurants stocked. Monday–Friday base schedule with on-call needs, strong benefits (PTO, health, 401k match, education up to $45,000), and room to grow if you’ve got 4+ years fleet maintenance experience and EPA certifications.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Jason’s Deli
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned)
- Salary: $25/hour to start + cash tips
Use your own car to deliver food to homes and offices and take home tips in cash every shift. Comes with free food, uniforms, tuition help, and benefits for full-time, plus flexible hours if you’re in school or need a side gig.
General Service Technician
- Employer: Jiffy Lube / Team Car Care
- Location: 15303 W 135th Street, Olathe, KS 66062
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.00–$16.25/hour
Entry-level shop role where you learn oil changes, inspections, and basic vehicle services with paid training and no need to buy your own tools. Offers bonuses, 401k match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision, great if you want a steady path into the auto world.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.