Olathe has some solid transportation gigs right now, from turning wrenches to hitting the road. If you like working with your hands or being out on delivery, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Supply

Chick-fil-A Supply Location: Olathe, KS (16521 S. Erickson St)

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Work on state-of-the-art tractors, trailers, and refrigeration units that keep Chick-fil-A restaurants stocked. Monday–Friday base schedule with on-call needs, strong benefits (PTO, health, 401k match, education up to $45,000), and room to grow if you’ve got 4+ years fleet maintenance experience and EPA certifications.

Employer: Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time (full-time also mentioned)

Salary: $25/hour to start + cash tips

Use your own car to deliver food to homes and offices and take home tips in cash every shift. Comes with free food, uniforms, tuition help, and benefits for full-time, plus flexible hours if you’re in school or need a side gig.

Employer: Jiffy Lube / Team Car Care

Location: 15303 W 135th Street, Olathe, KS 66062

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$16.25/hour

Entry-level shop role where you learn oil changes, inspections, and basic vehicle services with paid training and no need to buy your own tools. Offers bonuses, 401k match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision, great if you want a steady path into the auto world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.