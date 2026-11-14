Olathe’s logistics scene is busy right now—great time to get into warehouse, delivery, and sourcing roles. Here are several solid options if you like keeping goods moving and operations running smoothly.

Employer: FTI (Faith Technologies, Inc.)

FTI (Faith Technologies, Inc.) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the strategic buyer group and own procurement strategy for a company working in construction, engineering, manufacturing, and renewable energy. This role fits someone with 5–7 years in procurement/strategic sourcing who wants to guide a team, build supplier relationships, and shape company-wide sourcing processes.

Employer: United States Postal Service

Location: Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $46,023/year

Hands-on role loading, unloading, and sorting mail and packages in a distribution center. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady work with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and paid training.

Note: You’ll need to complete the application on jobs.usps.com to be considered.

Employer: RXO

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the last-mile delivery operation—overseeing contract carriers, dispatch, and route planning software. Ideal if you have 5+ years in logistics plus supervisory experience, and want to mentor staff, improve routes, and keep deliveries on time. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Groundworks

Location: Olathe, KS (onsite distribution warehouse)

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: About $19–$22.48/hour (anticipated range in Kansas)

Keep inventory flowing by operating forklifts, loading/unloading trucks, and picking/packing materials in a busy warehouse. Great for someone with 1+ year warehouse experience, who likes hands-on work and wants training, career growth paths, and company ownership opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Olathe logistics roles tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.