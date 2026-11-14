Olathe’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from tech to manufacturing to fully remote work. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Ranew's Companies

Ranew's Companies Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time (1st shift)

Salary: Highly competitive, based on experience

Benefits: Performance bonus, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k)

Lead revenue growth for an industrial manufacturing company by owning a portfolio of accounts, managing quotes from inquiry to close, and serving as the bridge between customers and plant operations. Good fit if you have 5+ years in B2B/industrial sales or account management and like mixing customer visits, trade shows, and hands-on work with operations.

Employer: Garmin

Location: Olathe, KS (U.S. HQ, Greater Kansas City area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shape Garmin’s wellness and family products by doing market research, voice-of-customer work, and product planning with engineering and marketing. Ideal if you have 5+ years in product development/marketing/engineering, love consumer electronics, and want to work on products from roadmap through end-of-life.

Employer: Calion Wealth Group (Equis Financial agency)

Location: Remote – U.S. (open to Olathe residents)

Type: Full-time | Commission-based | Flexible schedule

Compensation: Performance-based commissions + bonus opportunities

Fully remote life insurance sales role where you meet clients virtually, educate families on coverage options, and build a book of business using Equis Financial’s established system. Best for self-motivated, coachable people who want flexible hours, strong training, and room to grow into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—job pages often list related openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.