Olathe’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working with machines and tools. Here are a few strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC

Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, nights (5:00pm–5:30am, 12-hour rotating)

Pay: $25.00/hour

Run high-speed bottling and packaging equipment, help with changeovers, and keep the line running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you’re mechanically minded, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help).

Employer: SPX Technologies (SPX Cooling Technologies)

Location: Olathe, KS (plant-based with 50–75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Split your time between the Olathe plant and customer sites, fixing quality and warranty issues on industrial HVAC cooling equipment. Ideal if you have HVAC service experience, like troubleshooting in the field, and don’t mind regular travel plus a mix of hands-on and audit/quality work.

Employer: Not listed (hiring for a local production team)

Not listed (hiring for a local production team) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday morning shift

Full-time, Pay: $21–$23/hour

Prep and powder coat parts, then inspect them for a clean, even finish while keeping your work area safe and tidy. Great for someone with at least 6 months of powder coating experience who wants steady daytime hours.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or shift options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.