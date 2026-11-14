Olathe’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid roles in data, software, and energy analytics. If you like solving real problems with code and numbers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Olathe, KS (U.S. HQ, Greater Kansas City area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced machine learning and AI projects that power new Garmin products and systems. You’ll guide strategy, mentor junior data scientists, own ML pipelines, and work across teams on high-visibility, data-driven solutions.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Olathe, KS (U.S. HQ, Greater Kansas City area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on C/C++ development for Garmin’s fitness wearables, building new features and tools that ship to real users. Good fit if you want embedded or device-level work, plus chances to mentor others and grow into a lead role.

Employer: Navitas

Location: Olathe, KS (corporate office, in-person)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $65,800 – $86,060 per year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, paid time off, bonus potential

Use SQL and Python to clean up messy utility data, catch billing issues early, and protect energy savings for clients. This role blends analytics, automation, and clear communication, with room to build new tools instead of inheriting old ones.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in data, Python/SQL, and problem-solving travel well between these roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.