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Olathe
🏥 Olathe, KS Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple RN & Tech Roles
13 days ago
Olathe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for nurses, techs, and allied health pros. If you’re looking to stay local but level up your career, these openings are worth a look.
Optometric Technician
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work side-by-side with optometrists doing pre-testing, specialty diagnostics, and patient education. Good fit if you like detailed work, patient contact, and a clear growth path with strong benefits (401k match, medical, vision, PTO).
CT Technologist
- Employer: Olathe Health
- Location: Olathe Hospital, Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift CT role covering inpatient, outpatient, and emergent scans. Ideal if you’re ARRT (R) with Kansas LRT and want steady weekday hours in a hospital setting.
Registered Nurse RN – Kansas City Women’s Clinic
- Employer: HCA Healthcare
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)
- Schedule Perks: No nights, no weekends, no holidays, no call
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic RN role focused on patient flow, exams, meds, and education. Great if you want predictable weekday hours plus big-system benefits and education support.
RN Discharge Lounge Clinical Nurse Coordinator
- Employer: DayToDay Health
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead nursing workflow in a discharge lounge, making sure patients transition out safely and smoothly. Good for an RN who enjoys coordination, teaching staff, and quality-focused work.
Occupational Health RN Coordinator
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN role centered on employee health, screenings, injuries, exposures, and return-to-work planning. Nice match if you like case management, safety, and wellness education.
EMS Coordinator Nurse
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate between hospital and EMS agencies, help shape protocols, and lead EMS education and quality projects. Great for an RN with EMS/emergency experience who likes systems-level impact.
Medical-Surgical Charge Nurse (RN Clinical Nurse Coordinator)
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily med-surg operations while still providing bedside care. Best for an RN with strong clinical judgment who wants to mentor staff and drive unit improvements.
Psychiatric Registered Nurse
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Behavioral health and substance use RN role focused on assessments, meds, and therapeutic support. Good fit if you’re drawn to mental health and team-based care.
Ultrasound Technologist (Technologist II)
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced-level sonography role doing diagnostic exams and optimizing image quality. Ideal if you’re an experienced tech who values both technical precision and patient comfort.
Progressive Care Registered Nurse
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN role in a fast-paced progressive care setting, handling higher-acuity patients, meds, and close monitoring. Great for nurses who like critical thinking and teamwork.
Progressive Care Unit Registered Nurse – Neuro PCU
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Specialized neuro PCU RN caring for patients with neurologic injuries and disorders. Strong match if you’re interested in neuro, advanced monitoring, and complex care.
Certified Surgical Tech – 13-Week Contract
- Employer: Favorite Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Olathe, KS (Surgery Center)
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 8-hour day shifts
- Estimated Weekly Gross Pay: $1,625–$1,857 (based on hours and reimbursements)
Contract CST role in a surgery center, with first-day health insurance and 401(k) options. Requires at least 6 months recent OR CST experience and current BLS.
Assessment Specialist, Registered Nurse (RN) – Weekends
- Employer: Cottonwood Springs Behavioral Health
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Part-time, Weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Behavioral health RN role focused on assessments and intake in a fast-paced psych/addiction hospital. Good if you want weekend work plus solid benefits and growth options.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,685/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Olathe, KS (travel, hospital-based)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr weekend days
- Estimated Pay Package: $2,685 per week (per posting; includes taxable + tax-free components)
Travel MRI role with weekend day shifts (Sat–Mon) and multi-site orientation. Requires 2+ years MRI experience, 1+ year travel, ARMRIT or ARRT(MR), and BLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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