Olathe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for nurses, techs, and allied health pros. If you’re looking to stay local but level up your career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: AEG Vision

AEG Vision Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with optometrists doing pre-testing, specialty diagnostics, and patient education. Good fit if you like detailed work, patient contact, and a clear growth path with strong benefits (401k match, medical, vision, PTO).

Employer: Olathe Health

Location: Olathe Hospital, Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift CT role covering inpatient, outpatient, and emergent scans. Ideal if you’re ARRT (R) with Kansas LRT and want steady weekday hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: HCA Healthcare

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri)

Schedule Perks: No nights, no weekends, no holidays, no call

Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role focused on patient flow, exams, meds, and education. Great if you want predictable weekday hours plus big-system benefits and education support.

Employer: DayToDay Health

DayToDay Health Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nursing workflow in a discharge lounge, making sure patients transition out safely and smoothly. Good for an RN who enjoys coordination, teaching staff, and quality-focused work.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role centered on employee health, screenings, injuries, exposures, and return-to-work planning. Nice match if you like case management, safety, and wellness education.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate between hospital and EMS agencies, help shape protocols, and lead EMS education and quality projects. Great for an RN with EMS/emergency experience who likes systems-level impact.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily med-surg operations while still providing bedside care. Best for an RN with strong clinical judgment who wants to mentor staff and drive unit improvements.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Behavioral health and substance use RN role focused on assessments, meds, and therapeutic support. Good fit if you’re drawn to mental health and team-based care.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced-level sonography role doing diagnostic exams and optimizing image quality. Ideal if you’re an experienced tech who values both technical precision and patient comfort.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role in a fast-paced progressive care setting, handling higher-acuity patients, meds, and close monitoring. Great for nurses who like critical thinking and teamwork.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized neuro PCU RN caring for patients with neurologic injuries and disorders. Strong match if you’re interested in neuro, advanced monitoring, and complex care.

Employer: Favorite Healthcare Staffing

Location: Olathe, KS (Surgery Center)

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 8-hour day shifts

Estimated Weekly Gross Pay: $1,625–$1,857 (based on hours and reimbursements)

Contract CST role in a surgery center, with first-day health insurance and 401(k) options. Requires at least 6 months recent OR CST experience and current BLS.

Employer: Cottonwood Springs Behavioral Health

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time, Weekends

Salary: Not listed

Behavioral health RN role focused on assessments and intake in a fast-paced psych/addiction hospital. Good if you want weekend work plus solid benefits and growth options.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Olathe, KS (travel, hospital-based)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr weekend days

Estimated Pay Package: $2,685 per week (per posting; includes taxable + tax-free components)

Travel MRI role with weekend day shifts (Sat–Mon) and multi-site orientation. Requires 2+ years MRI experience, 1+ year travel, ARMRIT or ARRT(MR), and BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.