Olathe is busy hiring in early childhood right now. If you love working with little kids, there are several solid full-time roles with clear pay and room to grow.

Employer: Children of America

Children of America Location: Olathe, KS

Salary: $18.00–$21.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

This role puts you in charge of your own classroom using COA’s Mind and Body Matters curriculum. Good fit if you already have childcare experience and want leadership, strong benefits, 50% childcare discount, and a path toward Assistant Director/Director.

Employer: Children of America

Children of America Location: Olathe, KS

Salary: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Great for someone starting or growing in early childhood education. You’ll support a Lead Teacher, help with lessons and routines, and get the same strong benefits, 50% childcare discount, and clear path to move up into a Lead Teacher role.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.