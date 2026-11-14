Olathe’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from beauty and beverages to big-box retail and office-based support. If you like helping people and staying active, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front registers, train new cashiers, and keep the checkout area running smoothly at a busy beauty store. Good fit if you have a couple years of cashier or retail experience and enjoy coaching others and creating a great guest experience.

Employer: TEKsystems (contract-to-hire)

Location: Olathe, KS – onsite office

Type: Full-time, second shift

Salary: $19/hr, potential increase to $20/hr after ~6 months

Application deadline: Nov 25, 2026

Handle phone and electronic service requests for national commercial accounts in a professional office setting. Great for anyone coming from retail, restaurants, or call centers who wants steady hours, benefits eligibility, and future hybrid/work-from-home potential.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 877 S Parker St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily store operations, help lead and train associates, and keep the sales floor stocked and organized. This role is hands-on and physical, ideal if you have some retail management experience and like a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Olathe, Gardner, Lenexa & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.83/hr starting, rising to $21.84/hr after ~6 months

Stock and display popular drink brands like 7UP and Snapple in large retail stores using your own vehicle (mileage reimbursed). Perfect if you like early mornings, staying active, and working independently while still interacting with store staff.

Employer: Jason’s Deli (noted in description)

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13–$16/hr to start + tips

Take orders, handle payments, and help guests in a busy deli setting. Comes with tips, free food, flexible schedules, and benefits options for full-time employees—nice fit for students or anyone wanting steady part-time hours.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Olathe employers are updating openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.