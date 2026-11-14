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🛒 Olathe, KS Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Olathe’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from beauty and beverages to big-box retail and office-based support. If you like helping people and staying active, there’s likely a fit here for you.
Lead Cashier
Employer: Ulta Beauty
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the front registers, train new cashiers, and keep the checkout area running smoothly at a busy beauty store. Good fit if you have a couple years of cashier or retail experience and enjoy coaching others and creating a great guest experience.
Customer Service & Operations Representative
Employer: TEKsystems (contract-to-hire)
Location: Olathe, KS – onsite office
Type: Full-time, second shift
Salary: $19/hr, potential increase to $20/hr after ~6 months
Application deadline: Nov 25, 2026
Handle phone and electronic service requests for national commercial accounts in a professional office setting. Great for anyone coming from retail, restaurants, or call centers who wants steady hours, benefits eligibility, and future hybrid/work-from-home potential.
Assistant Manager II
Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
Location: 877 S Parker St, Olathe, KS 66061
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support daily store operations, help lead and train associates, and keep the sales floor stocked and organized. This role is hands-on and physical, ideal if you have some retail management experience and like a fast-paced, team-focused environment.
Merchandiser
Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper
Location: Olathe, Gardner, Lenexa & surrounding areas
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.83/hr starting, rising to $21.84/hr after ~6 months
Stock and display popular drink brands like 7UP and Snapple in large retail stores using your own vehicle (mileage reimbursed). Perfect if you like early mornings, staying active, and working independently while still interacting with store staff.
Order Taker/Cashier
Employer: Jason’s Deli (noted in description)
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Part-time
Salary: $13–$16/hr to start + tips
Take orders, handle payments, and help guests in a busy deli setting. Comes with tips, free food, flexible schedules, and benefits options for full-time employees—nice fit for students or anyone wanting steady part-time hours.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Olathe employers are updating openings all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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