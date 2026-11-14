Olathe has steady demand for people who can keep buildings running and looking good. If you like hands-on work and clear results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Classic Heating And Cooling

Classic Heating And Cooling Location: Olathe, KS (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour

Install, maintain, and repair HVAC/R systems while using your mechanical and electrical skills out in the field. This role comes with a company truck, fuel card, 401(k) match, health, dental, life insurance, and paid time off, plus steady work keeping homes and buildings comfortable.

Employer: PSC Group

PSC Group Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Temporary / Other (day shift, Mon–Fri)

(day shift, Mon–Fri) Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on industrial maintenance in a fast-paced plant setting, working on pumps, motors, piping, and preventive maintenance. This is a temporary role with a chance to go full-time based on performance, and includes access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and strong training programs.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: 1915 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time

Hours: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Keep a refrigerated warehouse clean and safe with routine sweeping, mopping, trash, and restroom care. This is a solid fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce, with a steady schedule and access to ABM’s benefits package.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.