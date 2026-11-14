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🔧 Olathe Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Olathe has steady demand for people who can keep buildings running and looking good. If you like hands-on work and clear results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.
HVAC Tech
- Employer: Classic Heating And Cooling
- Location: Olathe, KS (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour
Install, maintain, and repair HVAC/R systems while using your mechanical and electrical skills out in the field. This role comes with a company truck, fuel card, 401(k) match, health, dental, life insurance, and paid time off, plus steady work keeping homes and buildings comfortable.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: PSC Group
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Temporary / Other (day shift, Mon–Fri)
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Hands-on industrial maintenance in a fast-paced plant setting, working on pumps, motors, piping, and preventive maintenance. This is a temporary role with a chance to go full-time based on performance, and includes access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and strong training programs.
Refrigerated Warehouse Cleaner
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: 1915 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Keep a refrigerated warehouse clean and safe with routine sweeping, mopping, trash, and restroom care. This is a solid fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce, with a steady schedule and access to ABM’s benefits package.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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