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🏗️ Olathe engineering roles with multiple marine & building openings
Olathe’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around marine tech and high‑performance buildings. If you’re a mechanical or commissioning pro, there are some solid roles to check out.
Senior Mechanical Engineer – Marine
- Employer: Garmin
- Location: Olathe, KS (Greater Kansas City HQ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead advanced mechanical and electromechanical design for Garmin’s marine product line, using high‑level CAD skills and working with injection molding, die casting, and more. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, love complex problem‑solving, and enjoy boating, fishing, or diving.
Mechanical Engineer 2 – Marine
- Employer: Garmin
- Location: Olathe, KS (or Tulsa, OK site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on moderately complex mechanical designs for marine products, from CAD modeling to testing and validation. Ideal for early‑career engineers with a Mechanical Engineering degree and ~1+ year experience, strong GPA, and interest in consumer products and being on the water.
Commissioning Engineer
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time, onsite
- Salary: $40.80–$48.00/hour
- Application deadline: Nov 25, 2026
Oversee commissioning for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, lighting, and controls from design through occupancy. Good match if you have 3+ years with building systems, can read construction drawings, and like a mix of office and field work, with access to a broad benefits package if eligible.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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