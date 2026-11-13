Olathe’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around marine tech and high‑performance buildings. If you’re a mechanical or commissioning pro, there are some solid roles to check out.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Olathe, KS (Greater Kansas City HQ)

(Greater Kansas City HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced mechanical and electromechanical design for Garmin’s marine product line, using high‑level CAD skills and working with injection molding, die casting, and more. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, love complex problem‑solving, and enjoy boating, fishing, or diving.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Olathe, KS (or Tulsa, OK site)

(or Tulsa, OK site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on moderately complex mechanical designs for marine products, from CAD modeling to testing and validation. Ideal for early‑career engineers with a Mechanical Engineering degree and ~1+ year experience, strong GPA, and interest in consumer products and being on the water.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time, onsite

Salary: $40.80–$48.00/hour

Application deadline: Nov 25, 2026

Oversee commissioning for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, lighting, and controls from design through occupancy. Good match if you have 3+ years with building systems, can read construction drawings, and like a mix of office and field work, with access to a broad benefits package if eligible.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.