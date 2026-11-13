Olathe’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like building, fixing, and getting things done. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Kitchen Tune Up Buffalo NY

Kitchen Tune Up Buffalo NY Location: Olathe, KS (serving Kansas City metro)

(serving Kansas City metro) Type: Contract (1099)

Estimated Compensation: $60,000 – $90,000 per year

Consistent residential remodeling work on kitchens and baths with projects every week throughout the year. Ideal if you’re a licensed, insured plumbing subcontractor or small plumbing company looking for steady 1099 income and a long‑term partnership.

Employer: Olathe Ford Lincoln

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $20/hour , paid weekly

, paid Schedule: 4-day workweek, rotating weekends

Great starter role if you want to grow as an automotive technician. You’ll handle basic services (oil changes, tires, inspections) and get paid Ford training, benefits, and a promote-from-within culture.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role testing and starting up prefabricated electrical systems for commercial and industrial projects. Good fit if you have strong commissioning experience, know NFPA 70E/OSHA, and like troubleshooting and working with engineering and field teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers in Olathe are open to training the right person or may have similar roles posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.