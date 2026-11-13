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🚧 Olathe, KS Construction Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings
Olathe’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like building, fixing, and getting things done. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Licensed Plumbing Subcontractor – Weekly Remodeling Work
- Employer: Kitchen Tune Up Buffalo NY
- Location: Olathe, KS (serving Kansas City metro)
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Estimated Compensation: $60,000 – $90,000 per year
Consistent residential remodeling work on kitchens and baths with projects every week throughout the year. Ideal if you’re a licensed, insured plumbing subcontractor or small plumbing company looking for steady 1099 income and a long‑term partnership.
Quick Lane Technician (Entry-Level Auto Tech)
- Employer: Olathe Ford Lincoln
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $20/hour, paid weekly
- Schedule: 4-day workweek, rotating weekends
Great starter role if you want to grow as an automotive technician. You’ll handle basic services (oil changes, tires, inspections) and get paid Ford training, benefits, and a promote-from-within culture.
Commissioning Electrician – Prefab Systems
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role testing and starting up prefabricated electrical systems for commercial and industrial projects. Good fit if you have strong commissioning experience, know NFPA 70E/OSHA, and like troubleshooting and working with engineering and field teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers in Olathe are open to training the right person or may have similar roles posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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