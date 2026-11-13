Olathe’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace, medical devices, and metals. If you like building, fixing, or leading on the shop floor, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Olathe, KS (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll assemble, solder, test, and repair avionics and other aerospace electronics that go on aircraft worldwide. Role is hands-on with circuit boards and test gear (oscilloscopes, multimeters, signal generators) and requires prior electronic assembly/test experience and U.S. person status for export control.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Olathe, KS (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build and inspect components and subassemblies for aerospace products while keeping quality and safety tight. Great fit if you have assembly/manufacturing experience, can read drawings and work orders, and are comfortable following detailed instructions on the line.

Employer: Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace Location: Olathe, KS (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level electronic tech role focused on assembly, testing, and troubleshooting complex electronic systems. You’ll use advanced test equipment, work closely with engineering, and help drive continuous improvement on high-reliability aerospace products.

Employer: Vantage MedTech

Location: Olathe, KS (on-site, local candidates only)

(on-site, local candidates only) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Test, troubleshoot, and repair electronic medical devices used in treatments for heart failure, cancer, stroke, and more. You’ll run ATP/FTP tests, use oscilloscopes and other test gear, do board-level rework, and support new product builds in a regulated medical environment.

Employer: Garmin

Location: Olathe, KS (Greater Kansas City HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate Wire EDM and 3‑axis CNC mills to make complex prototype parts for aviation, fitness, outdoor, and marine products. Ideal if you have an associate degree or equivalent experience, can program with Mastercam, understand GD&T, and handle 3D contouring work.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an aluminum casting manufacturer)

(recruiting for an aluminum casting manufacturer) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 PM–11:00 PM)

Salary: $34–$35 per hour

Lead an aluminum permanent mold casting cell on second shift in a high-volume, automated foundry. You’ll assign operators, oversee safety and quality, work with robotics and automated pouring, and coach your crew; foundry or die-cast experience is a big plus.

Employer: Martin Marietta

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, 18–24 month development program

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level leadership track for recent grads (engineering or related degree) who want to move into production management in aggregates/mining. You’ll rotate through plant operations, quality, drilling/blasting, and crew leadership with strong training and a path toward foreman roles.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.