Olathe’s retail scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like helping customers and staying active on their feet. Here are several solid options, from part-time floor work to full department leadership.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the Health, Wellness & Home area at Hy-Vee, supervising staff, handling displays, and keeping the store clean and running smoothly. Night and weekend shifts are required, so this fits someone who wants steady hours and enjoys a fast-paced, customer-first grocery setting.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.10–$42.50 per hour, based on experience

Run the Meat department, from hiring and training the team to managing inventory, budgets, and food safety. This is a good fit if you have meat-cutting or grocery leadership experience and want a higher-responsibility role with clear performance targets.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers gear up for the outdoors by answering questions, demoing products, and keeping shelves stocked in the camping department. This role is great if you like talking with people, staying active, and want part-time hours with store discounts and other part-time benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.