🔧 Olathe, KS Building & Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings

Olathe’s trades and maintenance scene is busy right now, especially around manufacturing and HVAC. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Olathe, KS (20200 W 167th St)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–4:00 pm

Full-time, Pay: $21.90 – $27.40/hour (+ possible shift premiums)

(+ possible shift premiums) Category: Manufacturing janitorial / sanitation

You’ll keep production lines clean and safe by sanitizing floors, equipment, and work areas in a food manufacturing setting. This role comes with strong Walmart benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education) and steady daytime hours.

Employer: Flora Food Group

Location: New Century, KS Factory (near Olathe)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Category: Industrial maintenance planning

Plan and schedule maintenance work to keep a food factory’s equipment running smoothly and reduce breakdowns. Good fit if you have industrial maintenance planning/scheduling experience and like organizing work orders, CMMS data, and cross-team coordination.

Employer: Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $22.00 – $34.00/hour

Category: Residential/light commercial HVAC install

Install and replace HVAC systems in homes and light commercial spaces, with room to run your own change-out team over time. Comes with 401(k) + 3% match, health insurance, company truck, fuel card, PTO, and employee discounts; ideal if you have around 2+ years of HVAC experience and solid sheet metal and ductwork skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right person who shows up and is ready to work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.