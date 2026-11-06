🏥 Olathe Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, LPN, CNA & Specialist Roles

Olathe’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in senior care and outpatient services. If you’re a nurse, tech, or specialist, there are several solid options to plug into patient-focused teams.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $37/hour + shift & weekend differential (premium pay plan)

Day-shift RN role in a faith-based, not-for-profit senior community. You’ll provide direct resident care and supervise LPNs and CNAs, with access to loan payment help, health/dental/vision, 403(b), CEUs, and scholarships.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $37/hour + shift & weekend differential (premium pay plan)

Night RN role with the same benefits and culture as the day shift, ideal if you prefer nights and want to supervise the care team in a long-term care setting.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $28/hour + shift differential (premium pay plan)

Evening LPN role providing hands-on care and supervising CNAs. Comes with loan payment program, health/dental/vision, 403(b), CEUs, and retail discounts.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time (listed as part-time in title)

Pay: Starting at $20/hour + shift & weekend differential (premium pay plan)

CNA role focused on daily resident care in a long-term care community. Includes health, dental, vision, 403(b), scholarships, and loan payment support.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $19/hour + shift & weekend differential (premium pay plan)

Day-shift CNA role providing routine daily care and support to residents. Same strong benefits package and person-centered care model.

Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $28/hour + shift differential (premium pay plan)

Full-time evening LPN role in assisted living, overseeing day-to-day nursing care and supervising aides. Includes loan repayment help, CEUs, health/dental/vision, 403(b), and more.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Leadership role coordinating care on an Ortho/Neuro/Trauma unit. You’ll manage patient flow, mentor bedside nurses, support quality and regulatory standards, and help drive evidence-based practice.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Olathe, KS (outpatient clinic)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive; depends on experience (see posting for details)

Hands-on PCT role supporting dialysis patients under RN supervision. Paid training, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), career ladders, and RN bridge programs make this a strong entry point into healthcare.

Employer: Kansas City Speech Professionals

Location: Olathe & Leawood, KS (in person)

Type: Part-time, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $45–$53/hour

After-school SLP role providing dyslexia therapy to school-age students. You choose your days and hours Monday–Thursday, with 3–4 weeks of on-site training from the practice owner.

Employer: Olathe Integrative Healthcare

Location: Olathe, KS (in person)

Type: Full-time independent contractor (own practice)

Pay: $1 – $150,000/year (depends on your own practice/business)

Run your own nutrition practice inside a busy integrative clinic. You rent office space and get reception/billing support, office systems, cleaning, referrals, and a professional setting alongside 16 other providers.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.