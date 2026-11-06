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🏥 Olathe Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN, LPN, CNA & Specialist Roles
Olathe’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in senior care and outpatient services. If you’re a nurse, tech, or specialist, there are several solid options to plug into patient-focused teams.
Health Services RN – Part-Time, Days
Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Part-time
Pay: Starting at $37/hour + shift & weekend differential (premium pay plan)
Day-shift RN role in a faith-based, not-for-profit senior community. You’ll provide direct resident care and supervise LPNs and CNAs, with access to loan payment help, health/dental/vision, 403(b), CEUs, and scholarships.
Health Services RN – Part-Time, Nights
Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Part-time
Pay: Starting at $37/hour + shift & weekend differential (premium pay plan)
Night RN role with the same benefits and culture as the day shift, ideal if you prefer nights and want to supervise the care team in a long-term care setting.
Health Services LPN – Part-Time, Evenings
Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Part-time
Pay: Starting at $28/hour + shift differential (premium pay plan)
Evening LPN role providing hands-on care and supervising CNAs. Comes with loan payment program, health/dental/vision, 403(b), CEUs, and retail discounts.
Health Services CNA – Part-Time, Evenings
Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Part-time (listed as part-time in title)
Pay: Starting at $20/hour + shift & weekend differential (premium pay plan)
CNA role focused on daily resident care in a long-term care community. Includes health, dental, vision, 403(b), scholarships, and loan payment support.
Health Services CNA – Part-Time, Days
Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Part-time
Pay: Starting at $19/hour + shift & weekend differential (premium pay plan)
Day-shift CNA role providing routine daily care and support to residents. Same strong benefits package and person-centered care model.
Assisted Living Services LPN – Full-Time, Evenings
Employer: PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) – Aberdeen Village
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Full-time
Pay: Starting at $28/hour + shift differential (premium pay plan)
Full-time evening LPN role in assisted living, overseeing day-to-day nursing care and supervising aides. Includes loan repayment help, CEUs, health/dental/vision, 403(b), and more.
Clinical Nurse Coordinator – Ortho/Neuro/Trauma
Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
Location: Olathe, KS
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Leadership role coordinating care on an Ortho/Neuro/Trauma unit. You’ll manage patient flow, mentor bedside nurses, support quality and regulatory standards, and help drive evidence-based practice.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
Employer: DaVita
Location: Olathe, KS (outpatient clinic)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Competitive; depends on experience (see posting for details)
Hands-on PCT role supporting dialysis patients under RN supervision. Paid training, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), career ladders, and RN bridge programs make this a strong entry point into healthcare.
Speech-Language Pathologist – Literacy Focus (1099)
Employer: Kansas City Speech Professionals
Location: Olathe & Leawood, KS (in person)
Type: Part-time, 1099 independent contractor
Pay: $45–$53/hour
After-school SLP role providing dyslexia therapy to school-age students. You choose your days and hours Monday–Thursday, with 3–4 weeks of on-site training from the practice owner.
Registered Dietitian / Nutritionist – Independent Contractor
Employer: Olathe Integrative Healthcare
Location: Olathe, KS (in person)
Type: Full-time independent contractor (own practice)
Pay: $1 – $150,000/year (depends on your own practice/business)
Run your own nutrition practice inside a busy integrative clinic. You rent office space and get reception/billing support, office systems, cleaning, referrals, and a professional setting alongside 16 other providers.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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