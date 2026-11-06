🚧 Olathe Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Hands-On Openings

Olathe’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Olathe, KS today.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time (entry level)

(entry level) Pay: $15.12 – $23.63/hour

Entry-level shop role where you’ll learn brakes, alignments, tires, oil changes, and basic diagnostics while working on a busy service team. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training with ASE certifications.

Employer: TransAm Trucking

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time (experience required)

Full-time (experience required) Pay: Not listed

Skilled body tech role working on heavy-duty trucks, handling complex body repairs, refinishing, and some troubleshooting. Best fit if you have 3+ years of truck/body repair experience, your own tools, and like fast-paced, hands-on work in a shop setting.

Employer: Treadwell

Location: Olathe, KS (travel in the Midwest up to 25%)

(travel in the Midwest up to 25%) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour, 30–60 hours/week expected

Physical, team-based construction job installing sound mat and Gyp-Crete floors on commercial and multifamily projects. Good for someone reliable who wants to learn a trade, with tools provided, health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and keep checking—Olathe’s trades jobs turn over fast, and experience in any of these can open doors to more.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.