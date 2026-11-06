🛒 Olathe Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Olathe has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from retail floors to office phones. If you like helping people and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Chiropractic Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hour + 5–10% commission

Front desk role in a busy chiropractic clinic with a wellness vibe. You’ll greet patients, manage check-ins, sell membership plans, and help with basic marketing and outreach.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Front-line retail leadership role for someone super friendly and dependable. Comes with solid full-time perks like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holiday pay, and employee discount.

Employer: The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.25/hour + performance incentives

Great fit if you like building relationships and don’t want a typical retail job. You’ll manage customer accounts, help with collections and renewals, and support store operations, with PTO, benefits options, and career growth.

Employer: Husqvarna Construction

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time (not clearly stated) Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Phone-based technical support role helping customers and techs troubleshoot Husqvarna equipment. Good for someone with 5+ years mechanical/technical experience who enjoys problem-solving and steady office hours, with benefits starting at hire, 401(k) match, PTO, and education assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.