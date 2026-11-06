undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Olathe, KS
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Olathe, KS? These adoptable dogs are waiting for someone just like you to bring them home and love them forever.
Pink
- Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate, tri-color
- Weight: About 47 lbs
- Shelter: Pawsitive Tails
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Location: Olathe, KS
Pink is a beautiful tri-color Husky mix who loves attention and soaking up affection. Her calm, steady presence can be a real comfort after a long, stressful day. If you’re looking for a sweet companion who enjoys being close and listening in on your daily life, Pink could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Pink and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHUI
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Olathe Animal Shelter
- Phone: (913) 971-6362
- Location: Olathe, KS
CHUI is a small mixed-breed boy with a warm, golden coat. He’s a unique blend of Schnauzer and Chihuahua, which often means a lot of personality in a little package. If you’re hoping for a smaller dog to share your home and your couch, CHUI may be the one.
👉 Meet CHUI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shorty Sr
- Breed: Havanese
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Pawsitive Tails
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Location: Olathe, KS
Shorty Sr is a cream-colored senior Havanese mix looking for a soft place to land. With a lower adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you want to give an older dog a loving retirement home. Senior pups often enjoy quieter homes, gentle walks, and lots of cuddles.
👉 Meet Shorty Sr and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mabel
- Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Pawsitive Tails
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Location: Olathe, KS
Mabel is a petite Chihuahua/Yorkie mix with a soft tan coat. This little lady is the perfect size for lap time and indoor living. If you’re looking for a small companion dog to share your daily routine, Mabel could be a lovely fit.
👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Olathe, KS, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends and family, or starting an adoption application today. Your new best friend might be waiting in one of these kennels.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.