🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Olathe, KS

Looking for a new four-legged friend in Olathe, KS? These adoptable dogs are waiting for someone just like you to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Husky / Mixed Breed (Large)

Husky / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate, tri-color

Brown/Chocolate, tri-color Weight: About 47 lbs

About 47 lbs Shelter: Pawsitive Tails

Adoption Fee: $175

Location: Olathe, KS

Pink is a beautiful tri-color Husky mix who loves attention and soaking up affection. Her calm, steady presence can be a real comfort after a long, stressful day. If you’re looking for a sweet companion who enjoys being close and listening in on your daily life, Pink could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Pink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Chihuahua

Schnauzer (Miniature) / Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Olathe Animal Shelter

Phone: (913) 971-6362

Location: Olathe, KS

CHUI is a small mixed-breed boy with a warm, golden coat. He’s a unique blend of Schnauzer and Chihuahua, which often means a lot of personality in a little package. If you’re hoping for a smaller dog to share your home and your couch, CHUI may be the one.

👉 Meet CHUI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese

Havanese Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Pawsitive Tails

Adoption Fee: $100

Location: Olathe, KS

Shorty Sr is a cream-colored senior Havanese mix looking for a soft place to land. With a lower adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you want to give an older dog a loving retirement home. Senior pups often enjoy quieter homes, gentle walks, and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Shorty Sr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)

Chihuahua / Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Pawsitive Tails

Adoption Fee: $225

Location: Olathe, KS

Mabel is a petite Chihuahua/Yorkie mix with a soft tan coat. This little lady is the perfect size for lap time and indoor living. If you’re looking for a small companion dog to share your daily routine, Mabel could be a lovely fit.

👉 Meet Mabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Olathe, KS, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends and family, or starting an adoption application today. Your new best friend might be waiting in one of these kennels.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.