🚌 Olathe, KS Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes

Olathe has some solid driving and route jobs right now, from pizza runs to CDL routes with steady hours. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Olathe, KS (705 E Santa Fe St)

(705 E Santa Fe St) Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

Pay: $20–$25/hour (includes tips)

Flexible hours, great if you need to work around school or another job. You’ll deliver pizzas, help in the store, and earn solid money with tips while staying local.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Olathe, KS (runs out of Edwardsville, KS)

(runs out of Edwardsville, KS) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $1,300–$1,500 per week

Local intermodal, 100% no-touch freight with daily home time and steady night shifts. Good option if you’re a new CDL Class A driver looking to get experience and still sleep in your own bed.

Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus

Drive for a large, stable company delivering landscape and irrigation products to local pros. Mix of driving, loading/unloading, and customer interaction, with a benefits package and room to grow.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Route role where you pick up and deliver uniforms and facility products to a set list of customers. Most reps work 4 days a week with no weekends, and Cintas offers benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.