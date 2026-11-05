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🚌 Olathe, KS Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Routes
Olathe has some solid driving and route jobs right now, from pizza runs to CDL routes with steady hours. If you like being on the road and home most nights, these are worth a look.
Delivery Driver (705 E Santa Fe St)
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Olathe, KS (705 E Santa Fe St)
- Type: Part-time (full-time also available)
- Pay: $20–$25/hour (includes tips)
Flexible hours, great if you need to work around school or another job. You’ll deliver pizzas, help in the store, and earn solid money with tips while staying local.
Class A Local Truck Driver – CDL Graduates OK
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Olathe, KS (runs out of Edwardsville, KS)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $1,300–$1,500 per week
Local intermodal, 100% no-touch freight with daily home time and steady night shifts. Good option if you’re a new CDL Class A driver looking to get experience and still sleep in your own bed.
CDL Driver Class A – $1000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $1,000 sign-on bonus
Drive for a large, stable company delivering landscape and irrigation products to local pros. Mix of driving, loading/unloading, and customer interaction, with a benefits package and room to grow.
Assistant Route Service Sales Representative (4-Day Workweek)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Olathe, KS
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Route role where you pick up and deliver uniforms and facility products to a set list of customers. Most reps work 4 days a week with no weekends, and Cintas offers benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.