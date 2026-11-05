🚚 Olathe, KS Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Olathe’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like active, hands-on work. If you’re reliable and ready to move, these supply chain jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Wesco

Wesco Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.35 – $20.82 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30 am – 3:00 pm

Learn warehouse basics with a Fortune 250 supply chain company—no experience required. You’ll handle receiving, picking, packing, shipping, and light assembly, with training, benefits, and room to grow in a global operation.

Employer: Olathe Ford Lincoln

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $17.00 per hour (paid weekly)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

Help keep a busy dealership running by pulling parts, stocking shelves, and supporting techs and customers. This role offers steady hours, weekly pay, 401(k) with match, insurance, paid time off, and employee discounts on vehicles, parts, and service.

Employer: TJ Maxx / TJX Companies

Location: TJ Maxx Recycling Center, 1242 S Lone Elm Rd, Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $15.15 – $18.95 per hour

Coordinate the flow of inventory, assets, and recyclables in a large distribution/recycling center. You’ll track assets, help train associates, use equipment like balers and fork trucks, and get access to associate discounts, 401(k), and broader TJX benefits if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.