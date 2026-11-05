📣 Olathe, KS Sales & Banking Roles with Multiple Openings

Olathe’s sales and banking scene is busy right now, especially in food service and retail banking. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow fresh produce sales for a major food distributor, using data and market trends to win new business. Great fit if you know produce, enjoy consultative selling, and like building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha)

Location: Olathe, KS – Blackbob Branch

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $22/hour starting

Help customers with everyday banking and long-term money goals while earning solid hourly pay plus strong benefits (medical, 401k match, tuition help, and more). Ideal if you’re friendly, love problem-solving, and want clear training and growth paths.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Olathe, KS (Greater Kansas Market)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of Chase in the branch, using tech tools and your financial know-how to build and deepen client relationships. Good match if you have at least 1 year of sales experience and want to grow your skills with licensing support (SIE, Series 6, etc.).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at nearby branches or teams.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.