🏭 Olathe Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Olathe’s plants are busy right now, with solid pay for folks who like hands-on work and steady schedules. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready to jump into (or move up in) manufacturing.

Employer: Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time, 3rd shift (10:00pm–6:30am, off Fri/Sat or Sun/Mon)

Pay: $40.15 – $44.00 per hour

Maintain and repair high-speed bottling and packaging lines, working on mechanical, electrical, PLCs, and automation. Great fit if you have 2–5 years industrial maintenance experience and want a clear path into advanced technical or leadership roles.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 20200 W 167th St, Olathe, KS 66062

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Pay: $23.00 – $28.80 per hour (plus possible shift/facility premiums)

Operate a Whizard Trimmer in a production setting, following strict safety and food-quality rules (HACCP, GMP, OSHA, SQF). Steady weekday schedule, strong Walmart benefits, and paid education options through Live Better U.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job, so you only need to apply once.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a global manufacturing company)

Jobot (recruiting for a global manufacturing company) Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $27 per hour

Run and monitor wave solder equipment for advanced electronics products—loading assemblies, checking settings, doing changeovers, and spotting solder defects. Good match if you have electronics assembly, soldering, or automated manufacturing experience and want stable, skill-building work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too. Don’t wait long; good manufacturing spots in Olathe tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.