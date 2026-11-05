💻 Several IT Openings in Olathe, KS at Garmin & Allegion

Olathe’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around Garmin’s HQ and local manufacturing. If you’re in IT or software and want to stay close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Olathe, KS (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior role owning Garmin’s global data center network, with a big focus on Cisco ACI, Nexus, and modern data center design. You’ll lead major upgrades, incident response, and roadmap decisions, and act as the top escalation point in a 24x7 environment while mentoring other engineers.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Olathe, KS (Greater Kansas City area) or Cary, NC

or Cary, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the core C++ systems that power maps across Garmin devices, from wearables to bike computers. Great fit if you like performance tuning, data structures, and multithreaded code, and want your work to directly impact how fast and smooth maps feel for millions of users.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Olathe, KS (Greater Kansas City area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead IT services for manufacturing and warehouse operations, starting in the U.S. and expanding globally. This is a high-visibility leadership role where you own the IT relationship with operations, guide the tech roadmap, and coordinate across infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, and automation teams.

Employer: Allegion

Location: Olathe, KS, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on Dynamics Finance and Operations / AX 2012 for manufacturing, warehouse, and supply chain processes in a large, global environment. You’ll gather requirements, design solutions, support ERP rollouts, and help standardize processes, with perks like unlimited PTO and a strong 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.