🏥 Olathe, KS Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles Up to $48/hr

Olathe’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially in senior care, nursing, and support roles. If you’re in healthcare or looking to break in, there are several solid options here with clear pay and flexible schedules.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: 732 W Frontier, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, depends on experience (no range listed)

Outpatient dialysis RN role with paid training, no prior dialysis experience required. Expect a fast-paced setting, long-term patient relationships, and a flexible schedule with some mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Sanford Health – Cedar Lake Village

Location: 15325 S Lone Elm Rd, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Part-time (12 hrs/week, evenings)

Salary: $17.00–$25.50/hr

Evening CNA role in assisted living memory care, focused on resident-centered daily living support. Good fit if you like a smaller, faith-based senior community and want benefits as a part-timer.

Employer: Sanford Health – Hoeger House

Location: 20911 W 153rd St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Salary: LPN: $26–$36/hr, RN: $35–$48/hr

Perks: Sign-on bonus, shift differentials, education assistance

Work in a 34-bed rehab/post-acute facility, helping patients recover and transition home. Great if you want day shifts, strong clinical experience, and room to advance.

Employer: Sanford Health – Good Samaritan Center

Location: 20705 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr night shifts)

Salary: LPN: $26–$36/hr, RN: $35–$48/hr

Perks: Sign-on bonus, night/weekend differentials

Night nurse role in a skilled nursing and memory care facility. Good match if you prefer nights, want charge experience, and like long-term relationships with residents.

Employer: Sanford Health – Hoeger House

Location: 20911 W 153rd St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts)

Salary: LPN: $26–$36/hr, RN: $32–$48/hr

Perks: Sign-on bonus, shift differentials, education support

Night shift in the same 34-bed post-acute rehab setting, ideal if you like rehab-focused care and want consistent 12-hour nights.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Olathe Center

Location: 20705 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, evenings, every other weekend/holidays)

Salary: $18.00–$25.50/hr

Perks: Active sign-on bonus, shift differentials

Hands-on CNA role in long-term and post-acute care, with strong support for education and advancement. Good if you want steady evening hours and a big nonprofit employer.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Olathe Center

Location: 20705 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week, day shift, EOW/holidays)

Salary: $26.00–$36.00/hr

Perks: Sign-on bonus, education assistance

Day-shift LPN role in skilled nursing, focused on meds, treatments, and resident assessments. Nice option if you want daytime work with benefits but not full-time hours.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Olathe Center

Location: 20705 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, day shift)

Salary: $18.00–$25.50/hr

Day CNA role with CNA training and certification provided by the facility if needed. Great entry point into long-term care with a clear path to grow.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Olathe Center

Location: 20705 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week, day shift, every other weekend/holiday)

Salary: $18.00–$25.50/hr

Full-time CNA position with day hours and a full benefits package for eligible staff. You’ll handle ADLs, vitals, and support residents’ daily routines in a busy long-term care setting.

Employer: A Friend In Need Home Care

Location: Olathe & Gardner, KS (in-home)

Type: Part-time (10–30 hrs/week, daytime)

Salary: $17.00–$18.00/hr

In-home caregiving with one-on-one clients, weekly pay, and flexible daytime shifts. Best for experienced caregivers (ADLs + dementia care) who like independent work in the community.

Employer: Good Samaritan – Olathe Center

Location: 20705 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061

Type: Part-time (8 hrs/week, evening shift)

Salary: $35.00–$48.00/hr

Perks: Sign-on bonus, shift differentials

Small-evening-schedule RN role, ideal if you want to keep a foot in bedside LTC while balancing another job, school, or family.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Care of Women

Location: Olathe, KS (clinic setting)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri days)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic RN role in women’s health with no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Great if you’re ready to move from hospital shifts to a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: PDS Health – Olathe West Dentistry

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$22.25/hr

No dental experience needed—this is a train-on-the-job role with full benefits and tuition help. Perfect if you want to break into dental and learn chairside skills while you work.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: 9099 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66221 (easy drive from Olathe)

Type: PRN (as needed), days/weekends

Salary: $18.33–$39.35/hr

Urgent care CMA role with wide pay range and lots of hands-on tasks (triage, testing, meds, EKGs). Good if you want flexible PRN work and already hold a national MA certification.

Employer: Olathe Health – Olathe Hospital

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: Part-time (float across hospital areas)

Salary: Not listed

Hospital pharmacist role focused on clinical rounding, order verification, and med safety, with potential to move to full-time later. Strong fit if you have hospital or residency experience and like direct clinical work.

Employer: KU MedWest Ambulatory Surgery Center

Location: Olathe, KS

Type: PRN

Salary: Not listed

Support pre-op and post-op patients in an ASC setting, taking vitals, helping with mobility, and keeping rooms clean and stocked. Good entry role if you have BLS and some healthcare experience.

Employer: HoneyBee Community Services

Location: Olathe, KS (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$21.00/hr

Non-clinical but very patient-focused role coordinating medical care, records, and appointments for clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Great if you’re organized, love advocacy, and don’t mind driving clients to visits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and often have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.