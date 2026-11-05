🍽️ Multiple Morning Food Service Jobs in Olathe, KS

Olathe’s breakfast and lunch crowd is booming, and Raising Cane’s is staffing up. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and steady hours, these weekday morning roles are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Olathe, KS

Pay: $14.00/hour starting , with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Type: Full-time

Shifts: Morning and weekday closing

Take orders in the drive-thru, run food, and keep the dining room clean while working in a fun, high-energy spot. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and perks like no-cost therapy, 401(k) with match, and paid time off (if eligible). Must be 16+.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Olathe, KS

Pay: $14.00/hour starting , with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Type: Full-time

Shifts: Weekday mornings and other shifts as needed

Work in the kitchen cooking chicken fingers and sides in a fast-paced, music-on environment. Entry-level friendly with paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedules, and growth paths into roles like Bird Specialist or Certified Trainer. Must be 16+ and able to handle physical tasks like lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Olathe, KS

Pay: $14.00/hour starting , with up to $1.50/hour in raises in your first year

, with up to in raises in your first year Type: Full-time

Shifts: Weekday mornings and other shifts

General crew role where you’ll do a bit of everything: take orders, prep food, clean, and support the team wherever needed. Great if you want entry-level restaurant experience, weekly pay, flexible hours, and solid benefits like no-cost high school diplomas, fitness discounts, and more. Must be 16+.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while weekday spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.