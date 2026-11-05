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🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs in Olathe, KS ($20–$40/hr)
Olathe has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands instead of sitting at a desk.
Here are a few strong picks in building and grounds maintenance around Olathe, KS:
Maintenance Technician – Hotel
- Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
- Location: Olathe, KS (on-site, in person)
- Type: Full-time, day shifts (40 hours/week, some weekends/holidays)
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour
Full-time hotel maintenance role with steady day hours. You’ll handle repairs on HVAC, appliances, refrigeration, and general building systems, plus help with renovation and construction projects. Perks include Hilton/IHG hotel discounts, food discounts at local restaurants, and health insurance + 401(k) after 12 months. Must lift 50 lbs and pass a background check.
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Technician
- Employer: Classic Heating & Cooling, LLC
- Location: Olathe, KS (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour (depends on experience)
HVAC tech role working mostly on commercial rooftop units (RTUs) with some residential work. This job stands out for year-round work (no layoffs), company vehicle and gas card, and solid benefits: healthcare, dental, 401(k), bonuses, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays off. At least 1 year of HVAC experience is preferred; EPA Type II is a plus.
Maintenance Technician – Apartment Community
- Employer: RPM Living
- Location: Olathe, KS (on-site at an apartment community)
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (weekdays, nights, weekends as needed)
- Pay: Hourly with monthly bonuses and a competitive benefits package (exact range not listed)
Apartment maintenance role focused on grounds, common areas, basic repairs, and make-ready units. You’ll do custodial work, light landscaping, pool care, and general maintenance, using tools like power washers and blowers. Highlights include weekly pay, comprehensive healthcare, 401(k) with company match, PTO with floating holidays and volunteer days, and career growth and training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule options make it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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