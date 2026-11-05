🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs in Olathe, KS ($20–$40/hr)

Olathe has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands instead of sitting at a desk.

Here are a few strong picks in building and grounds maintenance around Olathe, KS:

Employer: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel

Hilton Garden Inn Hotel Location: Olathe, KS (on-site, in person)

(on-site, in person) Type: Full-time , day shifts (40 hours/week, some weekends/holidays)

, day shifts (40 hours/week, some weekends/holidays) Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Full-time hotel maintenance role with steady day hours. You’ll handle repairs on HVAC, appliances, refrigeration, and general building systems, plus help with renovation and construction projects. Perks include Hilton/IHG hotel discounts, food discounts at local restaurants, and health insurance + 401(k) after 12 months. Must lift 50 lbs and pass a background check.

Employer: Classic Heating & Cooling, LLC

Classic Heating & Cooling, LLC Location: Olathe, KS (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $40.00 per hour (depends on experience)

HVAC tech role working mostly on commercial rooftop units (RTUs) with some residential work. This job stands out for year-round work (no layoffs), company vehicle and gas card, and solid benefits: healthcare, dental, 401(k), bonuses, paid vacation, sick time, and holidays off. At least 1 year of HVAC experience is preferred; EPA Type II is a plus.

Employer: RPM Living

RPM Living Location: Olathe, KS (on-site at an apartment community)

(on-site at an apartment community) Type: Full-time , flexible schedule (weekdays, nights, weekends as needed)

, flexible schedule (weekdays, nights, weekends as needed) Pay: Hourly with monthly bonuses and a competitive benefits package (exact range not listed)

Apartment maintenance role focused on grounds, common areas, basic repairs, and make-ready units. You’ll do custodial work, light landscaping, pool care, and general maintenance, using tools like power washers and blowers. Highlights include weekly pay, comprehensive healthcare, 401(k) with company match, PTO with floating holidays and volunteer days, and career growth and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details or schedule options make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.