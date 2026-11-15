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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption Near Olalla, WA
Three sweet kittens in Olalla, WA are looking for loving homes through Collar of Hope. This rescue is foster-based, so you’ll be meeting kittens who already know home life.
Renzo
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter/Rescue: Collar of Hope (foster-based, no public facility)
- Location: Olalla, WA (some kitties may be shown at PetSmart in Gig Harbor if noted on their profiles)
- Vet care: The rescue states that, at minimum, their animals are spayed/neutered and vetted prior to adoption.
You can learn more about Renzo and start an application on the rescue’s website. 👉 Meet Renzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rico
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter/Rescue: Collar of Hope (foster-based, no public facility)
- Location: Olalla, WA (may be viewable at PetSmart in Gig Harbor if listed there on his profile)
- Vet care: Kittens are spayed/neutered and vetted before adoption, per the rescue.
Rico is waiting in a foster home for his new family to find him. 👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rae
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter/Rescue: Collar of Hope (foster-based, no public facility)
- Location: Olalla, WA (check her profile to see if she’s at PetSmart in Gig Harbor)
- Vet care: As with the others, Rae will be spayed/neutered and vetted prior to adoption.
Rae is being cared for in a foster home and is ready to meet her future family. 👉 Meet Rae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
To adopt any of these kittens, visit www.collarofhope.org through their Adopt-a-Pet profiles to read about the adoption process and fill out an online application. Since Collar of Hope is foster-based and has no public facility, meetings are usually arranged after your application is reviewed.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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