Three sweet kittens in Olalla, WA are looking for loving homes through Collar of Hope. This rescue is foster-based, so you’ll be meeting kittens who already know home life.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter/Rescue: Collar of Hope (foster-based, no public facility)

(foster-based, no public facility) Location: Olalla, WA (some kitties may be shown at PetSmart in Gig Harbor if noted on their profiles)

Olalla, WA (some kitties may be shown at PetSmart in Gig Harbor if noted on their profiles) Vet care: The rescue states that, at minimum, their animals are spayed/neutered and vetted prior to adoption.

You can learn more about Renzo and start an application on the rescue’s website. 👉 Meet Renzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter/Rescue: Collar of Hope (foster-based, no public facility)

(foster-based, no public facility) Location: Olalla, WA (may be viewable at PetSmart in Gig Harbor if listed there on his profile)

Olalla, WA (may be viewable at PetSmart in Gig Harbor if listed there on his profile) Vet care: Kittens are spayed/neutered and vetted before adoption, per the rescue.

Rico is waiting in a foster home for his new family to find him. 👉 Meet Rico and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter/Rescue: Collar of Hope (foster-based, no public facility)

(foster-based, no public facility) Location: Olalla, WA (check her profile to see if she’s at PetSmart in Gig Harbor)

Olalla, WA (check her profile to see if she’s at PetSmart in Gig Harbor) Vet care: As with the others, Rae will be spayed/neutered and vetted prior to adoption.

Rae is being cared for in a foster home and is ready to meet her future family. 👉 Meet Rae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To adopt any of these kittens, visit www.collarofhope.org through their Adopt-a-Pet profiles to read about the adoption process and fill out an online application. Since Collar of Hope is foster-based and has no public facility, meetings are usually arranged after your application is reviewed.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.