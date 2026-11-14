These young Olalla kitties are already fixed, litter trained, and so ready for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, take a look at these sweet faces.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Orange/red & white, dilute coat

Orange/red & white, dilute coat Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Olalla Farm Feline Spay & Neuter Project

Phone: (323) 570-1206

Important: Jude is bonded with her littermate Mercury and should be adopted together with her.

Good with: Other cats

Other cats Home type: Indoor-only

Litter box trained: Yes

Yes Spayed: Yes

Yes Personality (from shelter): Affectionate, gentle, smart, well-mannered; a mix of independent and clingy

Affectionate, gentle, smart, well-mannered; a mix of independent and clingy Likes: Treats, wet food, pellet litter

👉 Meet Jude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Age: 6 months (baby)

Color: Gray/blue tabby

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Olalla Farm Feline Spay & Neuter Project

Phone: (323) 570-1206

Good with: Other cats

Litter box trained: Yes

Personality (from shelter): Playful, smart, a bit mischievous; shy at first and needs time to warm up

Best home: Adult-only home preferred; patient adopter who will let Banana come out of their shell

👉 Meet Banana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Dilute calico (cream/ivory tones)

Dilute calico (cream/ivory tones) Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Olalla Farm Feline Spay & Neuter Project

Phone: (323) 570-1206

Important: Mercury is bonded with her littermate Jude and should be adopted together with her.

Good with: Cats and kids

Cats and kids Home type: Indoor-only

Litter box trained: Yes

Yes Spayed: Yes

Yes Personality (from shelter): Friendly, affectionate “Velcro cat,” playful, mischievous, lots of energy and zoomies

Friendly, affectionate “Velcro cat,” playful, mischievous, lots of energy and zoomies Likes: Treats, wet food, pellet litter

👉 Meet Mercury and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Olalla, WA, please consider opening your home to one (or two!) of these wonderful young cats. Call Olalla Farm Feline Spay & Neuter Project at (323) 570-1206 to ask about visits and adoptions, and share this with friends who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.