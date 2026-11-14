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🐱 Sweet Young Cats in Olalla Looking for Loving Homes
These young Olalla kitties are already fixed, litter trained, and so ready for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat to your family, take a look at these sweet faces.
KT2 "Jude" – Orange & White Sweetheart
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red & white, dilute coat
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Olalla Farm Feline Spay & Neuter Project
- Phone: (323) 570-1206
Important: Jude is bonded with her littermate Mercury and should be adopted together with her.
- Good with: Other cats
- Home type: Indoor-only
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Spayed: Yes
- Personality (from shelter): Affectionate, gentle, smart, well-mannered; a mix of independent and clingy
- Likes: Treats, wet food, pellet litter
👉 Meet Jude and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BARN CAT "Banana" – Shy but Playful Longhair Tabby
Breed: Domestic Longhair
Age: 6 months (baby)
Color: Gray/blue tabby
Adoption fee: $250
Shelter: Olalla Farm Feline Spay & Neuter Project
Phone: (323) 570-1206
Good with: Other cats
Litter box trained: Yes
Personality (from shelter): Playful, smart, a bit mischievous; shy at first and needs time to warm up
Best home: Adult-only home preferred; patient adopter who will let Banana come out of their shell
👉 Meet Banana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KT2 "Mercury" – Energetic Dilute Calico
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dilute calico (cream/ivory tones)
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Olalla Farm Feline Spay & Neuter Project
- Phone: (323) 570-1206
Important: Mercury is bonded with her littermate Jude and should be adopted together with her.
- Good with: Cats and kids
- Home type: Indoor-only
- Litter box trained: Yes
- Spayed: Yes
- Personality (from shelter): Friendly, affectionate “Velcro cat,” playful, mischievous, lots of energy and zoomies
- Likes: Treats, wet food, pellet litter
👉 Meet Mercury and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Olalla, WA, please consider opening your home to one (or two!) of these wonderful young cats. Call Olalla Farm Feline Spay & Neuter Project at (323) 570-1206 to ask about visits and adoptions, and share this with friends who might be looking.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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