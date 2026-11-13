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Okmulgee
Autumn Fest at Rocky Ridge Resort Nov. 14
11 days ago
Rocky Ridge Resort at 4853 Ash Road, Okmulgee will host Autumn Fest on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with local craft vendors, live music, homemade chili and stew, coffee from the in-house barista, and games and a bounce house for kids.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Okmulgee Main Street
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