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Okmulgee
📢 Help foster kids through the 2026 Angel Tree by Dec. 7
12 days ago
📢 Give a foster child a brighter Christmas with Angel Tree 2026
The Muscogee Nation Children and Family Services Administration (CFSA) is running its 2026 Angel Tree program to support children in the foster care program.
There are still many “angels” (children) who need to be adopted from the tree.
When:
- Adopt an Angel starts: November 2, 2026
- Unwrapped gift drop-off deadline: December 7, 2026
Where:
- Muscogee Nation Community & Human Services (CHS)
- 5005 N. Wood Drive, Okmulgee, OK 74447
Who it helps:
- Children in the Muscogee Nation foster care program and their families.
To take part or get more details, contact Toni Rabbit at Community & Human Services in Okmulgee.
More Info: 2026 Angel Tree | MuscogeeNation.com :MuscogeeNati...
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