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Okmulgee

Entries open for 2026 Okmulgee Lights Parade

6 days ago
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Entries are now open for the 2026 Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Okmulgee on Thursday, December 10 at 7:00 PM, with the theme “Home for the Holidays.” Businesses, churches, groups, and friends are invited to decorate floats, compete for parade awards, and join the lineup, with Santa scheduled to close the parade.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Okmulgee Main Street

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