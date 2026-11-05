🔧 Okmulgee Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Okmulgee has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying busy and don’t mind a mop, a tool belt, or both. Most of these roles offer training, so you can jump in even without years of experience.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Okmulgee, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the travel stop safe, clean, and running smoothly. You’ll help with general cleaning, basic repairs (like HVAC, fuel systems, plumbing, refrigeration), and customer service, with chances to cross-train as a cashier or in leadership. Benefits include: company-funded tuition help, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. No experience needed—they’ll train you.

Employer: Multi Clean

Location: Okmulgee, OK 74447

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time cleaning Monday–Friday with super flexible schedules (morning or evening). You’ll handle dusting, sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, and restroom/common-area cleaning in commercial spaces. Benefits include: flexible schedule, paid training, on-the-job training, opportunities for advancement, and medical, dental, and vision insurance. Experience helps, but they’re willing to train and you can start as soon as next week if hired.

Employer: Multi Clean

Location: Okmulgee, OK

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want to earn extra cash with evening or late-night shifts and very flexible hours. You’ll do routine commercial cleaning (sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, sanitizing, trash and recycling). Benefits include: flexible schedule, paid training, employee assistance program, and advancement opportunities. They speak Spanish and are open to training reliable, detail-focused workers.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.