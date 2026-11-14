undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oklahoma
Free early help for Oklahoma children with delays
12 days ago
Oklahoma children ages 0–3 with developmental delays, and their caregivers, may qualify for free early intervention services through the SoonerStart program. These services can support a child’s development at no cost to eligible families. Learn more: https://brnw.ch/21x76w0
This content is adapted from materials provided by Okmulgee County Health Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.