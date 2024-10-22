Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Oklahoma Voice

    Officials tour ‘unbelievable’ deadly flood damage in Roswell following historic rainfall

    By Danielle Prokop,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fvHJb_0wHZuXsC00

    A truck carried away in the aftermath of historic flooding in Roswell New Mexico. More than 300 people needed rescues over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Zachary Lujan)

    New Mexico and federal officials continued to survey damage in Chaves County on Monday after deadly flash floods ripped through Roswell over the weekend, washing away cars, submerging buildings and leaving much of the city under a layer of silt.

    State police blame the flooding for two deaths, though officials have not yet released their names or further details.

    First responders performed more than 300 water rescues between Saturday and Sunday, according to state emergency management officials. In one instance, over 100 people had to shelter on the rooftops of the Roswell Convention and Civic Center overnight Saturday, after water poured in during a quinceañera, high enough to submerge chairs and tables.

    The deluge dumped almost 6 inches of rain, a record for a single weather event in Roswell, according to the National Weather Service.

    The city and county are just in the beginning states of tallying the destruction, Roswell Mayor Tim Jennings said in an interview with Source NM.

    “The damage is unbelievable,” Jennings said. He said the two flood control dams to the west, did their jobs and caught flooding from the river. It was the rainfall in town that caused the damages. Floodwaters were recorded as five to six feet high in much of downtown.

    Jennings said he’s working with state officials to assess bridge conditions, saying he has concerns about “eight to ten of them,” describing rivers crossing over them. High water continued to pose challenges Monday in determining the extent of the damages.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ufsr5_0wHZuXsC00
    Silt covers the floor and marks the walls in the Roswell Convention and Civic Center. The flooding was as high as five and a half feet inside the building, city officials said. (Photo Courtesy of Zachary Lujan)

    The floods destroyed a 42-inch water main and damaged sewer systems, Roswell City Manager Chad Cole said, but water remained potable. Roswell’s airport was also closed after floods swept through it.

    Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency Monday for Chaves County, and was on-site meeting with local officials and members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Monday. The emergency declaration opens up $1 million in state money for local officials to access for costs during the assessments.

    New Mexico is one of many states experiencing more frequent and severe disasters stemming from climate change, said Michael Coleman, a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

    “The more of these events we experience as a state, and as a nation, the more our collective resources for responding will be stretched thin,” Coleman said. “We must fortify our infrastructure and make it more resilient against damaging and sometimes catastrophic weather events.”

    The state is anticipating meeting the threshold for damages to receive federal assistance, he said.

    “It’s unclear exactly when an official federal disaster determination will be announced, but the governor is grateful that FEMA is already on the ground assessing the damage,” Coleman wrote in an email.

    Danielle Silva, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said the agency was planning to start the damages assessment Tuesday morning. Search and rescue operations were still ongoing Monday, she said.

    Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, whose district includes Roswell, plans to visit the city Tuesday, she told Source NM in an interview.

    “I want to ensure all the damage throughout Chaves County is documented,” she said.

    How did these floods develop?

    Meteorologists said a series of storm systems built up Saturday, dumping nearly 6inches of rain north of town, some of it falling potentially as fast as 4 inches an hour, said Andrew Mangham, the senior hydrologist at the National Weather Service Albuquerque office.

    “Not only was this a lot of rain, but these were incredibly intense rainfall rates and that is also part of what drives this flooding,” he said. “No storm sewer systems can handle that kind of rainfall rate.”

    That 5.78 inches broke Roswell’s previous record of the most amount of rain in a single weather event, according to the Weather Service. The previous record was 5.65 inches in 1901.

    “We’re seeing half the annual rainfall get delivered in a single storm, this is absolutely the fingerprint of climate change,” Mangham said.

    SUBSCRIBE: GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

    SUPPORT: YOU MAKE OUR WORK POSSIBLE

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Roswell floods claim 2 lives after record rainfalls, New Mexico
    watchers.news3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter1 day ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent5 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Arkansas libraries return segregated LGBTQ+ books to original sections after judge’s order
    Oklahoma Voice21 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Oklahoma lawmakers discuss regulations for children on social media
    Oklahoma Voice6 days ago
    Beware the Highway of Death—US 285
    roadrunner.travel2 days ago
    The mosquito-borne virus ‘triple E’ continues its spread, worrying state health officials
    Oklahoma Voice8 days ago
    32 Oklahomans ask state Supreme Court to block school Bible purchases, teaching
    Oklahoma Voice6 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    SFD helps teach SV students fire safety, prevention
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy