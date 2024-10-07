Oklahoma charter school board requests U.S. Supreme Court make final decision on religious school

The Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board meets Sept. 9 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City. The board is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to make the final decision on whether St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, the nation’s first publicly-funded religious charter school, can open. (Photo by Nuria Martinez-Keel/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma governing board that oversees charter schools on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision that bars the existence of nation’s first publicly-funded religious charter school.

Attorneys representing the Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, requesting that the nation’s highest court make the final decision on the fate of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. They’re asking the Court to overturn a June ruling by the Oklahoma Supreme Court that blocked the proposed charter school from opening.

In its petition, attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing the charter school board, argued on Monday that there are two main questions facing the U.S. Supreme Court.

The board is asking the high court to determine if the state violated the U.S. Constitution’s right to practice religion by excluding a privately-run school from its charter program and from accessing state funds solely because it is religious.

And, they’re asking the Court to decide if the academic choices of a privately-run school constitute “state action.” The filing questions whether the school’s academic choices are considered government action or control because it contracts with Oklahoma’s government and uses state funding to offer a free option for education.

Alliance Defending Freedom is known for advancing religious liberty cases in court and played a role in overturning Roe v. Wade. The appeal may be a longshot. Justices are asked to review over 7,000 cases, but typically only consider 100 to 150.

“Oklahoma parents and children are better off with more choices, not fewer,” said Phil Sechler, senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, in a statement. The group is known for its efforts to advance religious liberty cases and its role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“There’s great irony in state officials who claim to be in favor of religious liberty discriminating against St. Isidore because of its Catholic beliefs,” Sechler said. “The U.S. Constitution protects St. Isidore’s freedom to operate according to its faith and supports the board’s decision to approve such learning options for Oklahoma families.”

Six of the nine Oklahoma Supreme Court justices sided with Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond in June and ruled that using public money to fund the school would violate a state and federal Constitution’s prohibition against government-established religion. The state court ordered the charter school board to rescind the contract.

The ruling prohibited the school, which planned to teach Catholic doctrine and require students to attend Mass, from opening.

Drummond sued in October 2023, seeking to block the school from opening.

He said in a statement Monday that St. Isidore was expected to file a similar petition as well.

“I will continue to vigorously defend the religious liberty of all four million Oklahomans,” Drummond said in a statement. “This unconstitutional scheme to create the nation’s first state-sponsored religious charter school will open the floodgates and force taxpayers to fund all manner of religious indoctrination, including radical Islam or even the Church of Satan. My fellow Oklahomans can rest assured that I will always fight to protect their God-given rights and uphold the law.”

