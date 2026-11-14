📅 Guided Summer Solstice walks at Spiro Mounds

Celebrate the start of summer at the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center on Saturday, June 19, 2027.

Director Anna Vincent will lead two guided tours of the prehistoric mound site:

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

7 p.m. (ends with a sunset viewing on the upper terrace)

You’ll learn about the different types of mounds, why they were built, the meaning of the solstices, and the special solar alignments at Spiro. Vincent will also talk about excavations, Native ceremonies and stories, and unusual events tied to the mounds, and will answer questions.

The walks are included with regular admission. No reservations are needed, except for large groups. Refreshments will be provided.

If the weather is bad, talks will move inside the visitor center.

For more information, call 918-962-2062 or follow Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center on Facebook.