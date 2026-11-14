📅 Spring Equinox Walks at Spiro Mounds on March 20

Celebrate the first day of spring with a guided walk at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center on Saturday, March 20, 2027.

Two Spring Equinox Walks are offered:

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

6 p.m. walk ending with a sunset viewing on the upper terrace

Tours are led by Anna Vincent, director of Spiro Mounds. You’ll learn about:

The different types of prehistoric mounds and their purposes

The importance of solstices and solar alignments at Spiro

The history of excavations, Native ceremonies and stories, and unusual events tied to the site

If the weather is bad, the talks will move inside the visitor center.

The walks are included with regular site admission (standard admission fees apply at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center).