📅 Learn about winter solstice at Spiro Mounds

On Saturday, December 18, 2027, the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will host two Winter Solstice Walks.

Guided tours will be led by director Anna Vincent at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The 3:30 p.m. tour ends with a sunset viewing on the upper terrace, then a bonfire and hot chocolate at the visitor center.

You’ll learn about the prehistoric mound site, different types of mounds and their purposes, the importance of the solstices, and the solar alignments at Spiro. Vincent will also talk about excavations, Native ceremonies and stories, and answer questions.

The Solstice Walks are included with regular admission. Reservations are only needed for large groups.

For details or group reservations, call 918-962-2062.