💰 Oklahoma State Farm roof claims can be reviewed again

If you’re an Oklahoma homeowner with State Farm and had a wind or hail roof claim denied or underpaid between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2025, you may get a second chance at payment.

Under a new $45+ million settlement with the Oklahoma Insurance Department, State Farm will:

Set aside at least $35 million to reopen and pay qualifying claims

to reopen and pay qualifying claims Put $10 million into the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes roof grant program

into the roof grant program Pay $2.86 million in fines and exam costs

Who may qualify

State Farm homeowners policyholders in Oklahoma

Filed a wind or hail roof claim with a loss date from 1/1/2021–12/31/2025

with a loss date from Claim was closed without payment, or only partially paid, or ruled under your deductible

What to do

Watch your mail: State Farm will send written notices (expected by Dec. 31 ) explaining how to opt in .

(expected by ) explaining how to . You must respond to take part.

to take part. An independent claims administrator will review your claim and any new documents you submit.

will review your claim and any you submit. Payment is not guaranteed, but more money can be added if needed.

Beware of scams: real notices will come only from State Farm or the Oklahoma Insurance Department. For questions, call 800-522-0071 or visit oid.ok.gov.

The Strengthen Oklahoma Homes program says fortified roofs are saving homeowners about $700 a year on insurance premiums.