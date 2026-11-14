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💰 State Farm to reopen 2021–2025 Oklahoma roof claims in $45M deal
💰 Oklahoma State Farm roof claims can be reviewed again
If you’re an Oklahoma homeowner with State Farm and had a wind or hail roof claim denied or underpaid between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2025, you may get a second chance at payment.
Under a new $45+ million settlement with the Oklahoma Insurance Department, State Farm will:
- Set aside at least $35 million to reopen and pay qualifying claims
- Put $10 million into the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes roof grant program
- Pay $2.86 million in fines and exam costs
Who may qualify
- State Farm homeowners policyholders in Oklahoma
- Filed a wind or hail roof claim with a loss date from 1/1/2021–12/31/2025
- Claim was closed without payment, or only partially paid, or ruled under your deductible
What to do
- Watch your mail: State Farm will send written notices (expected by Dec. 31) explaining how to opt in.
- You must respond to take part.
- An independent claims administrator will review your claim and any new documents you submit.
- Payment is not guaranteed, but more money can be added if needed.
Beware of scams: real notices will come only from State Farm or the Oklahoma Insurance Department. For questions, call 800-522-0071 or visit oid.ok.gov.
The Strengthen Oklahoma Homes program says fortified roofs are saving homeowners about $700 a year on insurance premiums.
More Info: State Farm settlement: Oklahoma homeowners with de...
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