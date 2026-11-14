📢 New principal and interim dean named at Miami schools

📢 New leadership at Miami High & Junior High

Miami Public Schools has announced two leadership changes for Miami High School (MHS) and Miami Junior High School (MJHS) in Miami, OK.

Brandon O’Field has been named principal of both MHS and MJHS. He has served as interim principal since August and previously worked as assistant principal for both schools. He brings about 20 years of experience in education and school leadership.

Brian Mitchell has been named interim dean of students, joining Dean of Students Rusty Mercer and Assistant Principal David Douthit on the administrative team. Mitchell is in his 37th year in education and has been the Junior High Math Interventionist at Miami Public Schools for four years.

Families and community members are invited to join the district in congratulating Mr. O’Field and Mr. Mitchell on their new roles.